EN IMAGES - Lily-Rose Depp se dénude pour rendre hommage à sa mère Vanessa Paradis
Mieux qu'une publicité Comptoirs des cotonniers: l'Instagram de Lily-Rose Depp. L'actrice, fille de Vanessa Paradis et de Johnny Depp, a fait sensation cette semaine en postant sur les réseaux sociaux un cliché la représentant à demi nue, la main sur la poitrine.
Vêtue uniquement d'un short en jean, de talons hauts et fumant une cigarette, la comédienne aperçue dans Planétarium aux côtés de Natalie Portman a voulu rendre hommage à sa mère.
Sous la photo, prise par le photographe Luke Gilford, une légende indique que Lily-Rose Depp rend là hommage à un shooting réalisé par Vanessa Paradis il y a quelques années. La perruque brune de la jeune femme est en effet identique à celle portée alors par l'interprète de Joe le Taxi.
💘 Rp @lukegilford : I’ve been thinking a lot about the idea of intimacy. It’s an important element in my work and a feeling I often try to convey in my films and photographs. I believe intimacy is developed the same way as a relationship - through mutual trust & respect, and over time. True intimacy cannot be forced and it’s not a one way street. It is so powerful because it takes a real connection to exist, and real connections take work, patience, and love. With this in mind, my friend Lily Rose Depp and I decided to start a new series of photographs together. We shared references over the course of weeks, many of them of her mother — obviously a very personal process for Lily. We went and bought a wig inspired by a shoot her mother had done decades before, and spent a couple days hanging out and taking photos together at home. It was just the two of us and our friend Walker, no crew whatsoever. The images of her in bed and crying especially move me because they are so honest. This experience was so inspiring because it reminded me how rewarding it is to collaborate with friends, and how meaningful it is to create authentic trust and intimacy. ❤️