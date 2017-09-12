EN IMAGES - L'ouragan Irma a complètement détruit l'île de Richard Branson
"La majorité des bâtiments et de la végétation à Necker a été détruite ou sévèrement endommagée", a commenté l'homme d'affaires dans un message.
Dans les Antilles, l'ouragan Irma n'a épargné rien ni personne. L'île de Necker, située dans les îles Vierges britanniques, a elle aussi été frappée de plein fouet par la tempête.
Son propriétaire, l'homme d'affaires Richard Branson, a posté sur les réseaux sociaux des images du désastre. Les maisons ont été détruites. Les arbres ont été déracinés. Plusieurs personnes ont perdu la vie. "La majorité des bâtiments et de la végétation à Necker a été détruite ou sévèrement endommagée", commente-t-il dans un message posté sur son compte Instagram.
"Mais l'histoire de l'ouragan Irma dans les îles Vierges britanniques ne concerne pas que Necker - des dizaines de milliers de personnes ont perdu leur maison et leurs moyens de vivre", poursuit-il.
Diffusant de nombreuses images des désastres, le milliardaire incite également ses abonnés à donner à la Croix Rouge pour aider les familles sinistrées.
