EN IMAGES - Le prix exorbitant de la robe de fiançailles de Meghan Markle divise outre-Manche
La robe portée par Meghan Markle a fait beaucoup parler d'elle.
Le Palais de Kensington a dévoilé cette semaine des clichés des fiançailles du Prince Harry et de l'actrice américaine Meghan Markle. Le couple pose ensemble et tendrement dans la Frogmore House à Windsor.
La robe portée par Meghan Markle a fait beaucoup parler d'elle. Signée Ralph & Russo, elle coûterait la bagatelle de 63.000 euros, selon le Daily Mail. La robe divise les commentateurs outre-Manche.
Beaucoup comparent cette tenue à celle, bien plus sobre, de Kate Middleton lors de ses fiançailles. Celle-ci avait alors adopté une robe Reiss blanche simple, explique RTL.
Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs. The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.