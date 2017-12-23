People

EN IMAGES - Le prix exorbitant de la robe de fiançailles de Meghan Markle divise outre-Manche

Instagram.com/kensingtonroyal

La robe portée par Meghan Markle a fait beaucoup parler d'elle. 

Le Palais de Kensington a dévoilé cette semaine des clichés des fiançailles du Prince Harry et de l'actrice américaine Meghan Markle. Le couple pose ensemble et tendrement dans la Frogmore House à Windsor. 

La robe portée par Meghan Markle a fait beaucoup parler d'elle. Signée Ralph & Russo, elle coûterait la bagatelle de 63.000 euros, selon le Daily Mail. La robe divise les commentateurs outre-Manche. 

Beaucoup comparent cette tenue à celle, bien plus sobre, de Kate Middleton lors de ses fiançailles. Celle-ci avait alors adopté une robe Reiss blanche simple, explique RTL.