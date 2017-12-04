EN VIDEO - Emily Ratajkowski affole la toile en lingerie sexy… et avec des spaghettis

Qui dit début décembre, dit calendrier de l'Avent. Le top model Emily Ratajkowski a mis du cœur à l’ouvrage pour celui de Love Magazine. Et le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que Emrata n’a pas été très sage… Son but? Donner son avis sur le "féminisme". Et pour exprimer son discours, le mannequin en a quelque peu oublié les bonnes manières...

On la découvre, dans une vidéo réalisée par Phil Poynter, en train de savourer des pâtes avec les doigts, tout en s’enduisant le corps de sauce bolognaise. Le tout dans des sous-vêtements séduisants signés Burberry. Un court métrage osé, pour lequel Emily Ratajkowski n’a pas hésité à se prêter au jeu. "J’aime les pâtes et être enduite d’huile d’olive plus que la vie elle-même" a-t-elle confié à Love Magazine.

