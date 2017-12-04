EN VIDEO - Emily Ratajkowski affole la toile en lingerie sexy… et avec des spaghettis
Celle que l’on connaît sous le nom de "Emrata" sur Instagram a décidé de rompre avec les codes traditionnels du féminisme… en dévorant des
pâtes à la bolognaise en tenue ultra sexy.
Qui dit début décembre, dit calendrier de l'Avent. Le top model Emily Ratajkowski a mis du cœur à l’ouvrage pour celui de Love Magazine. Et le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que Emrata n’a pas été très sage… Son but? Donner son avis sur le "féminisme". Et pour exprimer son discours, le mannequin en a quelque peu oublié les bonnes manières...
On la découvre, dans une vidéo réalisée par Phil Poynter, en
train de savourer des pâtes avec les doigts, tout en s’enduisant le corps de sauce bolognaise. Le tout dans des sous-vêtements séduisants signés Burberry. Un
court métrage osé, pour lequel Emily Ratajkowski n’a pas hésité à se prêter au
jeu. "J’aime les pâtes et être enduite d’huile d’olive plus que la vie
elle-même" a-t-elle confié à Love Magazine.
Les tops model en vogue "restent fortes" pour Love Magazine
Mais Emily Ratajkowski n’est pas la seule à avoir prêté son image pour le calendrier de l’Avent Love magazine.
On découvre notamment le mannequin grande taille Ashley Graham, faisant référence à l’athlétisme. En effet, pour sa septième édition, le thème du calendrier de cette année met le sport à l’honneur avec le #StayStrong.
Pour sa défense Emrata explique qu’elle
a voulu mettre en avant "’exercice de manger des pâtes et boire du vin
rouge". Vous y découvrez de multiples autres starlettes, comme Gigi
Hadid, Bella Hadid ou encore Kendall Jenner. De quoi
patienter jusqu’au jour J…
🎄On the 3rd day of Christmas my true #LOVEADVENT gave to me @emrata’s amazing polemic on female empowerment. “To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her. The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex - those are my decisions and they shouldn't be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologize for that. My life is on my terms and if I feel like putting on sexy underwear, it’s for me. Personal choice is the core ideal in my concept of feminism. Katie directed us to say ‘Stay Strong’ at the end of each video and I think it's a message from one woman to another. You're watching a video of a girl grinding in lingerie or whatever else and she is looking into the camera at the end saying, ‘you do you, however YOU want to, fuck the rest’. In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about "modesty" and "our responsibility" as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it "easier" for the rest of the world. I'm tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn't about adjusting, it's about freedom and choice. Do you think viewers will understand that, given the current wider conversation about the sexual objectification of women? why or why not? What are the risks? This is something I've battled with personally and publicly. I've had men comment on sexy images of me online and say "this is empowering to you? Ha! I just masturbated to it so hope you feel good about yourself!" I guess that's the way people can react, which ironically, ultimately serves my point. I don't care about your reaction or what you do with my expression of self. In fact, it has nothing to do with you at all and that's the point-which is why it feels good. Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it's great if it's what she wants and feels good about.”💥#STAYSTRONG Link in bio to full film