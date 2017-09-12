Et si un musée du vagin ouvrait à Londres?

Avec ses plus de 3.500 abonnés sur Youtube, la britannique Florence Schechter crée des vidéos sur des sujets sociétaux et scientifiques. Elle s’est récemment lancée dans un projet qui lui tient à cœur. Elle voudrait qu’un musée sur le vagin voit le jour à Londres. Pour faire valoir son idée, elle a d’ores et déjà créé une chaîne Youtube et un compte Instagram pour le futur "Vagina Museum".

Pourquoi n’y aurait-il pas de musée dédié au sexe féminin, alors qu’il existe déjà un musée du pénis, comme le Icelandic Phallological Museum se trouve à Reykjavik,en Islande.