Insolite

Et si un musée du vagin ouvrait à Londres?

Imaginé par une youtubeuse anglaise, le premier musée dédié au vagin pourrait bien voir le jour à Londres.

Avec ses plus de 3.500 abonnés sur Youtube, la britannique Florence Schechter crée des vidéos sur des sujets sociétaux et scientifiques. Elle s’est récemment lancée dans un projet qui lui tient à cœur. Elle voudrait qu’un musée sur le vagin voit le jour à Londres. Pour faire valoir son idée, elle a d’ores et déjà créé une chaîne Youtube et un compte Instagram pour le futur "Vagina Museum".

Pourquoi n’y aurait-il pas de musée dédié au sexe féminin, alors qu’il existe déjà un musée du pénis, comme le Icelandic Phallological Museum se trouve à Reykjavik,en Islande.  

Une démonstration scientifique

Certes, il y a de multiples œuvres d’art, où l’on aperçoit le sexe féminin, comme le célèbre tableau "L’origine du monde" de Gustave Courbet. Mais aucune n'explore de fait l’anatomie féminine. C’est pourquoi elle milite d’arrache-pied pour que le Vagina Museum puisse exister. Elle voudrait ainsi rompre avec tous les tabous sur le vagin.

Si le musée voit le jour, on pourrait y découvrir, de manière scientifique, le fonctionnement de l’appareil reproducteur féminin. Autant de thèmes, comme l’histoire, la culture et le sexe seront abordés. De nombreux sujets de société seront également mis en avant, comme les violences sexuelles. Pour tenter de le mettre en place, Florence Schechter a lancé une campagne participative afin de sensibiliser le grand public à son projet.

